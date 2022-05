On May 11th and 12th, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum played 2 sold out shows at New York City’s LPR. PGTTBM is an avant-indie supergroup that features actor Michael C. Hall on lead vocals, Peter Yanowitz on drums and Matt Katz-Bohen on keyboard. The trio formed the group in New York City after years of mutual friendship and group jam sessions. They released their debut album, Thanks For Coming, in February of 2021. Their sound mixes styles of New Wave with heavy synth and has been self described as “kaleidoscopic sound weather” and “danceable apocalypse.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO