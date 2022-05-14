PHOTO GALLERY: Buford High School students share pre-prom photos

The end of the 2021-2022 school year is approaching, and area schools are set to hold graduation ceremonies for seniors completing their final year of high school. Seniors at high schools within Gwinnett County Public Schools will celebrate graduation with ceremonies at the end of May. Lanier High School seniors will graduate at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. North Gwinnett High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Gas South Arena. For more information on graduation for Gwinnett County Public Schools, visit gcpsk12.org.
