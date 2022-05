The Boston Celtics announced that they will be without two of their starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics competed in a hard fought series against the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, and defeated them in seven games in the second round. As a result, the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals and will take on the top-seeded Miami Heat, with the first game of the series taking place on Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET. However, they will be without two of their starters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO