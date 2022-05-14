Ripley Senior News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Janet Smart for Jackson Newspapers
Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) -- Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: What robs you while you’re in the bathtub?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be...

WVNews

The Roanoke Reunion is back for 2021

The Roanoke Reunion will be held Sunday, May 22 at the Stonewall Resort Ballroom. This is the first time it has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic. Please bring covered dish to share! Doors open at 11 a.m., and we’ll eat at 12 p.m. Please contact anyone you know...
ROANOKE, WV
WVNews

Hicks awarded 2022 Distinguished Service Award at annual Salad Luncheon

Berlin Community Education Service Outreach (CEOS) member Lucille Hicks was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service Award at the annual Salad Luncheon on Monday, May 16. The luncheon is held each year and sponsored by the Lewis County CEOS clubs. This is the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

The Lewis County Senior Center is looking for two to five volunteers to help deliver meals to senior citizens. There are three routes to choose from in Lewis County. Deliveries begin at 10:15 a.m. Route times vary, but the average is one to two hours. Vehicle provided. Valid driver’s license required. Call the center at 304-269-5738 to volunteer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Wednesday

Regular board meeting, Greater Harrison County PSD, 4 p.m., West Milford Community Building, North Liberty Street, West Milford. Al-Anon Family Group meeting, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 123 S. Sixth St., Clarksburg. Use Traders Avenue entrance (red door). Free workout class, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, with local fitness...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

A reminder of our backyard blessing

It was exciting to have West Virginia Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby in Lewis County as the guest of the local Chamber of Commerce. Ruby is the state’s Cabinet-level secretary of Tourism, as Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature elevated the status of the tourism chief in 2021. She has been an inspirational leader of the tourism industry and, in reality, all of the Mountain State since she came to the Justice Administration when he took office in 2017.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Our hallowed hive on the hill

The adapted and endearing adage “Once a Bee, always a Bee” has surely been evident in our family history. My wife and I, as well as our children and most of our grandchildren, have been blessed to share the lasting heritage and privilege of graduating from East Fairmont High School.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Honoring the best

As Marion County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hage told WV News during a recent webcast, being an educator is one of the most impactful careers one can choose. So it was great to see the Marion County Board of Education honor two veteran educators — one teacher and one service provider — for their contributions in the past year.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Breaking bad habits

As I have mentioned in a previous column, I am on a self-improvement journey. On my journey to better health and to be more mindful of what’s going on around me, I have had to determine what activities are good or bad for me. I have decided that the following habits are not good for my health and well-being. Trust me, there are more. I just don’t want to overwhelm myself. People pleasing is what I am all about, and I need to cut it out! It wears me out, and some people cannot be pleased. There is no need to go crazy trying to make other people happy. Some people are just grumpy and complain about everything. Next, overthinking situations. I must remember “it is what it is” and move on. I have added drinking water (which I abhor) because the last time I had to have routine blood work, the tech couldn’t find a vein to draw from. Finally, the last habit that I am concentrating on right now is that I have too much stuff. I am decluttering my surroundings. Who knew I didn’t need all this stuff? So, clear your head, think good thoughts, and have a wonderful week.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Pat's Chat

One last invitation for you to come to Mary Ann Bucklew’s memorial service on Sunday, May 22 at 10 a.m. I want all of you who were acquainted with her and loved her to come to the Buckhannon Seventh-day Adventist Church for the Celebration of her Life. Luncheon will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of her to the Buckhannon SDA Church, at P. O. Box 205, Buckhannon, WV 26201.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

WVa city council ordered to stop reciting The Lord's Prayer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city was ordered Tuesday to stop opening its council meetings with The Lord’s Prayer. U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. ruled that Parkersburg City Council's practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits government from favoring one religion over others.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Jill Elaine (Borror) Ruziska

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Jill Elaine (Borror) Ruziska, 79, of Bridgeport passed away on May 16 at her home surrounded by family. Jill was born on February 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Caril W. (Isabelle High) Borror, Jr. of Nutter Fort.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Stone Tower Joe buys old 84 Lumber Building in Fairmont, West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Popular local coffee company Stone Tower Joe has purchased the old 84 Lumber building in Country Club Plaza in Fairmont, and officials have plans to turn the property into a roastery and restaurant. Stone Tower Joe currently has three locations: The Joe in Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Mountain Music Festival to include Bridgeport (West Virginia) folk artist

A three-day music festival in New River Gorge National Park this June will include a band from Bridgeport. Annie Neeley Band is set to perform at 10 a.m. June 3 on the Strange Stage (in the campground) as part of Mountain Music Festival at ACE Adventure Resort in Glen Jean. The band has looked forward to the performance since November.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Library Lowdown: Sign-ups still underway for summer reading program

It’s almost that time again — our Summer Reading Program starts June 1!. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. We have tons of great activities, programs, and ocean-themed goodies you don’t want to miss. Early registration started May 1, but there’s still plenty of time to get registered.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Legal Aid of West Virginia to hold quarterly board meeting

CHARLESTON — Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) will hold its quarterly board of directors meeting virtually at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. Board meetings are open to the public, and local community members are welcome to attend to learn more about the services LAWV provides. To join the virtual board meeting, please call 304-343-3013, extension 2116 and leave a message requesting to attend.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Officials debut Seneca Skyway, first Mountain Rides program route

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia officials unveiled the state’s latest novel tourism promotion strategy Tuesday in Lewisburg during a ceremony celebrating the debut of the Seneca Skyway. The Seneca Skyway, a 300-mile loop along U.S. 219 and W.Va. 92, is the inaugural route of the Mountain...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNews

LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Glenville, Gassaway, and St. Mary’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Gilmer, Calhoun, and Pleasants counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:. • Gilmer County Senior Center in...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

An evening of the Arts held at LCHS

The Lewis County High School Music Department hosted its spring concert on Friday, May 13. The percussion ensemble, concert band, choir, and LC Blue performed. Selections included “Margaritaville”, a Led Zeppelin medley, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Rocky Top,” the “Liberty Bell March,” and several others.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

