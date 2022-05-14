Ripley Senior News

As I have mentioned in a previous column, I am on a self-improvement journey. On my journey to better health and to be more mindful of what’s going on around me, I have had to determine what activities are good or bad for me. I have decided that the following habits are not good for my health and well-being. Trust me, there are more. I just don’t want to overwhelm myself. People pleasing is what I am all about, and I need to cut it out! It wears me out, and some people cannot be pleased. There is no need to go crazy trying to make other people happy. Some people are just grumpy and complain about everything. Next, overthinking situations. I must remember “it is what it is” and move on. I have added drinking water (which I abhor) because the last time I had to have routine blood work, the tech couldn’t find a vein to draw from. Finally, the last habit that I am concentrating on right now is that I have too much stuff. I am decluttering my surroundings. Who knew I didn’t need all this stuff? So, clear your head, think good thoughts, and have a wonderful week.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO