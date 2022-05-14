ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowbrook, CA

Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover

A street takeover in Willowbrook ended in flames and arrests.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, about 400 people crowded the intersection of 120th Street and South Central Avenue. That's where a car was doing donuts and caught fire, exploding into a fireball.

When firefighters responded to extinguish the flames, the large crowd gathered around them and started cheering.

Arrests were made, though it remains unclear how many individuals were apprehended.

u think u know
3d ago

beautiful! hope the insurance company denies coverage!

