Only two opponents have won matches against Ohio State men’s tennis this year. The Buckeyes’ path to a national championship could go through both of them. Ohio State has a 27-3 record this season, but two of those three losses have come against Michigan, who it will face again on Thursday in the NCAA quarterfinals. To advance to the Final Four, the Buckeyes will need to turn the tables on their rivals, who most recently defeated Ohio State in the final of the Big Ten Tournament after each team won at home against each other during the regular season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO