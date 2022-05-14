ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Small Business Spotlight: Fit Atelier offers one-of-a-kind fitness

WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of separate shootings happened within just hours of each other in Gastonia. Weekend...

www.wbtv.com

cn2.com

Hobo’s Burgers, Shakes & Brews Opens New Location in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil Getting a look into Hobo’s Burgers Shakes & Brews new restaurant in Rock Hill. Hobo’s of Rock Hill is uniquely located inside the Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company building. There is so much history inside as well as great food and great drinks. Click above for full story.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

2022 Rowan Arts & Ag tour features 10 locations, 20 artists

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fourth Annual Rowan Arts & Ag Tour is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., with the Rowan Chamber of Commerce and the Rowan County Extension Office organizing the event. The self-guided tour is a free event for families and features...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

“Never too early to start:’ CMS student already living his dream as a mechanic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chasing your dreams doesn’t have to wait until after graduation, just ask Omar Cruz. Omar Cruz jumpstarts his mornings bright and early from 7 am to 10:30 am as a student at Phillip O’Berry Academy of Technology. Most afternoons you can find him working under the hood of a car at Mecklenburg Automotive and Collison Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
WBTV

Music, stunts, military demonstrations and more highlight fan fun coming to Circle K Speed Street

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With an unmatched lineup of music, food and fun, Charlotte Motor Speedway is redefining the fan experience as the new home of Circle K Speed Street May 27-29. Even before the green flag falls on a triple-header weekend of NASCAR action, the 10-acre Circle K Speed Street will come to life with a wide array of music, entertainment and interactive displays right outside the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June

Antonio Tillery got into the butcher business to escape the restaurant business. But after he and business partner Brian Miller left Maggiano’s and opened their first Charlotte-area New York Butcher Shoppe in 2019, they had an idea: Cook the meat they sell, and feed it to people on a plate, kind of like a — […] The post N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Warm Tuesday with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds into the Carolinas, wall-to-wall sunshine is in the forecast today along with warm afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s and comfortable humidity levels. Sunshine and lower humidity today. Big midweek heatwave kicks in. First Alert: Weekend storm chances. For the most up-to-the-minute updates,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Comfortable, warm, rain-free Tuesday afternoon on tap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of Tuesday will be comfortable and warm with highs at 86 degrees and no rain in the forecast. Hotter daytime temperatures starting Wednesday into Saturday in the low to mid-90s Approaching a record high temperature on Friday. Tonight will be clear and cool with...
ENVIRONMENT
power98fm.com

$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Grocery Store in Chester, South Carolina

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Someone in South Carolina just got $2 million richer! If you bought a ticket recently, you may want to check those numbers. The Rock Hill Herald reports that Saturday night’s drawing winning ticket was sold at a Food Lion in Chester, South Carolina. Someone purchased a $2 million lottery ticket at Food Lion on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester for the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket matched all 5 numbers in the jackpot. That winning ticket won at 1 in 11,688,054 odds. The lucky winner bought a Powerplay for $1 causing the earnings to double.
CHESTER, SC
NewsBreak
Small Business
WBTV

City of Kannapolis receives national award for downtown revitalization

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been honored with the prestigious American Planning Association Excellence in Economic Development Award. The City was recognized for its Downtown Master Plan which resulted in the completion of new infrastructure, the West Avenue Linear Park, the VIDA parking deck and the Atrium Health Ballpark.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
cn2.com

High School Students Receive Associates Degrees Ahead of High School Diplomas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Riverwalk Academy is celebrating three high school seniors who have already earned their college degree ahead of their high school diploma. Noah Goins and Jesse Matthews have earned their Associate in Arts and Michelle Mabey has earned an Associate in Science from York Technical College two weeks prior to receiving their high school diploma.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcitymetro.com

Heritage of Biddleville mural to be completed this weekend

Local artist Jamil Steele is bringing the history and present of the Biddleville to life in his new mural that debuts this weekend. Steele is a professional artist and teacher at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School. The mural, commissioned by the city, was a year in the making and portrays important...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: All American “Murder Was The Case”

A new episode of All American airs at 8PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Chester, S.C.

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Powerball player in Chester is holding a winning ticket worth $2 million. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the $2 million ticket was purchased from the Food Lion No. 2804 on the JA Cochran Bypass in Chester. The ticket sold in Chester matched...
CHESTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rowan County Woman Collects $400,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (News Release) — Madelin Contreras of Cleveland took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize. Contreras bought her lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Salisbury Mini Mart on South Main Street in Salisbury. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $284,041.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

