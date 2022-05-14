Small Business Spotlight: Fit Atelier offers one-of-a-kind fitness

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Someone in South Carolina just got $2 million richer! If you bought a ticket recently, you may want to check those numbers. The Rock Hill Herald reports that Saturday night’s drawing winning ticket was sold at a Food Lion in Chester, South Carolina. Someone purchased a $2 million lottery ticket at Food Lion on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester for the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket matched all 5 numbers in the jackpot. That winning ticket won at 1 in 11,688,054 odds. The lucky winner bought a Powerplay for $1 causing the earnings to double.

CHESTER, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO