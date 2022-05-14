Pair Of Florida Drug Dealers, Jailed 25 Previous Times Combined, Arrested Again

Daniel Josue Senatus

Active late-night patrols in one Florida county have directly resulted in getting several drug dealers off the streets and behind bars.

It all started Tuesday night, In Flagler County, when a pair of dealers, who have visited the “Green Roof Inn” a combined 25 times over the past 14 years, were involved in a traffic stop in Bunnell, leading to multiple drug-related felony charges for each of them.

The driver of the Silver Hyundai pulled over by deputies is a frequent guest of the “Green Roof Inn”.

32-year-old James Wesley Moore of South Daytona is being held on no bond. Moore has been behind the bars of the Flagler County facility 17 times in the past 15 years. During those stays, he has faced a combined 21 felony charges.

During the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, deputies discovered a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance. A field test on the substance was positive for synthetic Cathinones. Deputies also found $6,480 in cash and a stun gun as the search continued.

Moore was arrested for felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Cathinones, and a misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Equipment.

He also has Trafficking Fentanyl and Tampering charges with Evidence pending from a previous arrest.

Moore’s passenger, 33-year-old Chris Tyrone Brown, Jr. of Bunnell faces felony charges of Possession of Suboxone and Possession of Cathinones, and a misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Equipment. Brown posted a $5,500 bond and was released.

Moore has been booked at the “Green Roof Inn” eight times on 13 different felony charges. He also served more than five years in state prison for cocaine-related charges.

“These poison peddlers are habitual offenders that are selling poison in our community. Twenty-five total trips to the Green Roof Inn for this pair is ridiculous,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “They have faced 34 total felony charges dating back to 2007. They obviously are not good at being drug dealers. However, my deputies are great at enforcing the law but the criminal justice system needs to do its job.”

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, FCSO Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Silver Nissan driven by Daniel Josue Senatus of West Palm Beach.

During the investigation deputies searched the vehicle which yielded nearly 15 pounds of pot and .9 grams of cocaine.

When deputies asked why he was in possession of so much marijuana, he claimed it was for personal use and he bought it in bulk to avoid having to buy it so often.

He had no response when he was questioned about why marijuana was separated into individual baggies.

Due to the excessive quantity of marijuana, its individual packaging, and individual labeling, Senatus was arrested for possession of Marijuana – Sell Schedule I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Equipment, Possession of Hashish and Possession of Cocaine.

“He found that he drove to the wrong county this time,” Staly said. “From poison peddlers running drug houses to dealers behind the wheel, we are watching and we will continue to arrest them. The message is clear. We don’t want you here.”

Although he has no previous charges in Flagler County, Senatus has faced 11 felony charges in South Florida over the past nine years.

