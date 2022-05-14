ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

20 people injured in shootings near Fiserv Forum after Bucks’ Game 6 loss to Celtics

By Quinn Allen
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 6 to the Boston Celtics, setting up a crucial Game 7 at the TD Garden. Not long after the contest ended, there were two separate shootings in the entertainment district where thousands watched Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. battle it out. 20 people in total...

