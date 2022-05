When The Wheel of Time ended its first season on Amazon in December, it was on a bittersweet note: Yes, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and her Warder Lan (Daniel Henney) had found Rand (Josha Stradowski), who is the Dragon Reborn. And yes, Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) had come into their own powers. And yet, their initial attack on the Dark One (Fares Fares) left them all feeling nearly defeated. Rand set off on his own to go into hiding, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) found himself betrayed by a trusted ally, and Moiraine spiritually cut off from her power and her connection with Lan.

