ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Saudi man charged after he drove a Maserati down Rome's world-famous Spanish Steps, police say

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPHjx_0fe8Gjdk00
A Maserati, circled, drives down Rome's Spanish Steps.

Polizia Roma Capitale/Facebook

  • Surveillance footage shows a Maserati driving down Rome's iconic Spanish Steps.
  • The car damaged the 300-year-old world-famous landmark, Rome's heritage protection body said.
  • A 37-year-old Saudi man has been charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage and monuments.

A Saudi national has been charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage and monuments after he drove a  rented Maserati down Rome's iconic Spanish Steps, local police said.

The 37-year-old was apprehended at Milan's Malpensa airport after police tracked his identity using CCTV videos and contacting the car hire company he used, Rome's police force said on Facebook.

Surveillance footage shows a Maserati being driven through the pedestrian zone of Trinità dei Monti, at the top of the Spanish Steps, between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It appears to be one of Maserati's SUV models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxXsX_0fe8Gjdk00
A car enters the Spanish Steps from the Trinità dei Monti church.

Polizia Roma Capitale/Facebook

The car can be seen descending the first flight steps before grounding to a halt in the footage. Somebody then appears to leave the vehicle to inspect the damage, the footage shows, before completing the 135-step descent.

The car fractured two steps, according to Rome's heritage protection body, per CNN. The 16th and 29th steps of the right-hand flight were damaged in the incident, the body said.

Some fragments were temporarily reattached, the body said, but further work will be needed to restore the 300-year-old steps.

"Widespread chippings, scratches, abrasions, and deposits on both ramps of the second level, attributable to the same event" were also discovered, the body said, per CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N81g0_0fe8Gjdk00
eople enjoy the flowers at Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy on April 21, 2021.

Xinhua/Cheng Tingting via Getty Images

The Spanish Steps were built in the 18th century and have become one of Rome's most famous landmarks.

They feature in the 1953 movie "Roman Holiday," starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. They're also mentioned in F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel "Tender Is the Night" and Bob Dylan's "When I Paint My Masterpiece."

The steps underwent a major restoration in 2016 , which was sponsored by the luxury fashion house Bulgari.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 10

Bucky G
3d ago

Why oh why do we have to cater to the wealthy when they're the ones who cause the most damage? I've seen more homeless, caring for people and their environment than the wealthy.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Gregory Peck
Person
Audrey Hepburn
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Spanish Steps#Police#Italy#Saudi#Cctv#Cnn
The Independent

Hundreds of skulls found in Mexican cave were sacrificial victims killed between AD900 and 1200

Hundreds of skulls discovered in Mexico’s southern Chiapas state a decade ago are actually sacrificial victims killed a thousand years ago, authorities have said.The skulls, which were found in a cave not far from the Mexican border with Guatemala, were believed to be from a violent crime when they were unearthed in 2012, but are in fact from a pre-Aztec culture, authorities said on Wednesday. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement that the skulls could be dated to between  AD900 and 1200, and that the individuals were part of a sacrificial ritual. The ceremony...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Facebook
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret Underground City Where 70,000 Christians Used To Live Discovered in Turkey

The underground city is considered to be the biggest ever discoveredDenisPet/Pixabay. A project with the intent of historical preservation began in the Midyat district of the Mardin province in Turkey. Midyat is well known for its rich history, not only from the culture it presents but also from the many different artifacts that have been discovered. The project had the aim to conserve the historical streets and houses within the district.
Insider

Insider

401K+
Followers
27K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy