ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fast Track Sought In Florida Redistricting Fight

By Jim Saunders - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oa2Ra_0fe8Gf6q00

Pointing to “urgency” as the 2022 elections near, attorneys for voting-rights groups requested Friday that a battle over a new congressional redistricting plan be put on a fast track to the Florida Supreme Court .

The attorneys filed a court document seeking to essentially bypass the 1st District Court of Appeal, a procedural move known as seeking certification to the Supreme Court.

The request came after Gov. Ron DeSantis ’ administration appealed a ruling Thursday by Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith, who issued a temporary injunction against the redistricting plan.

The attorneys for voting-rights groups and other plaintiffs wrote that time remains to move forward with a “remedial” redistricting plan before the 2022 elections, but “that window will likely close within a few weeks.” Qualifying for elections will be held in mid-June, with primary elections on Aug. 23 and the general election on Nov. 8.

“This appeal, therefore, cannot wait for briefing, argument, and judgment in this court (the 1st District Court of Appeal), even under an expedited schedule,” the seven-page document said. “No matter how quickly this court moves, the time the parties would spend briefing the issues at stake and the court would spend weighing their competing arguments, would severely subtract from the time available for the Supreme Court to receive the same briefing and complete the same analysis in order to provide final word on the constitutionality of the enacted plan.”

The voting -rights groups and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit April 22 after the Republican-dominated Legislature passed a redistricting plan that would boost the number of GOP representatives in Florida’s congressional delegation. The plaintiffs also asked for a temporary injunction, focusing on an overhaul of North Florida’s Congressional District 5.

Smith said during a hearing Wednesday that he would grant the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary injunction and require redrawing part of the plan, which DeSantis pushed through the Legislature during an April special session.

The judge followed by issuing a 21-page written ruling Thursday, prompting attorneys for the state to quickly file a notice of taking the case to the 1st District Court of Appeal.

The notice triggered an automatic stay of Smith’s ruling, effectively meaning that the ruling will be on hold until the appeal plays out. A court rule requires automatic stays when the state files such appeals, though it is possible for plaintiffs to try to get stays lifted.

As of late Friday afternoon, the two sides had not filed detailed briefs in the Tallahassee-based appeals court.

But the case centers on District 5, which, after a 2015 Florida Supreme Court decision, has stretched from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. It was designed to help elect a Black representative and is held by Congressman Al Lawson, a Black Democrat.’

Under the DeSantis-backed redistricting plan, lawmakers dramatically changed the district to condense it in the Jacksonville area. DeSantis contended that keeping the sprawling east-west shape of the district would involve racial gerrymandering and violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

In a court document filed Monday, the state’s attorneys wrote that the Equal Protection Clause bars “race-based sorting of voters” without a “compelling interest” and a “narrowly tailored” means to achieve that interest.

But the plaintiffs in the lawsuit said the revamped district violated a 2010 state constitutional amendment — known as the Fair Districts amendment — that set standards for redistricting. Part of that amendment bars diminishing the ability of minority voters to “elect representatives of their choice.”

In issuing the temporary injunction, Smith wrote that the plaintiffs had shown a “substantial likelihood of proving that the enacted plan violates the non-diminishment standard” of the Fair Districts amendment.

Smith also rejected the DeSantis administration’s arguments about the Equal Protection Clause and whether a compelling interest existed for keeping the east-west shape of District 5. He wrote, in part, that “compliance with the Fair Districts amendment’s non-diminishment provision is a compelling state interest.”

Also, he wrote that “addressing the history of voting-related racial discrimination and a lack of representation in North Florida in itself constitutes a compelling state interest.”

“Plaintiffs presented evidence that, for much of Florida’s history, Black voters in the state have been unable to participate equally in the electoral process, with Black residents of North Florida experiencing particularly severe burdens in access to the franchise,” wrote Smith, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Rick Scott in 2015 as a county judge and was elevated by DeSantis in 2020 to circuit judge.

In the injunction, Smith ordered the use of a map proposed by an expert witness for the plaintiffs. That map would keep the east-west configuration.

Smith also rejected arguments by the DeSantis administration that it was too late to change the map before this year’s elections.

“We are not days or weeks from an election,” Smith wrote. “Florida’s primary, one of the latest in the nation, is set for August 23, nearly four months away.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 5

Leeroy Jackson
3d ago

this guy is a menace to society and everyone around them y'all better go Vote like Never Before

Reply
9
Kim Gardner
3d ago

There should be a fight not fair for the voters you lost my vote a long long time ago once you started all this you lost it

Reply
3
Related
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Tom Leek for re-election

The incumbent faces a Liberty Caucus opponent in a GOP Primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed state Rep. Tom Leek in his re-election bid. “Tom Leek is a fighter for Volusia County and for Florida,” DeSantis tweeted on Monday. “He will stand with me to protect your freedoms. I’m proud to stand with him this November.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Kelli Stargel launches bid for Congress in open CD 15

She enters a crowded field for an open seat in Congress. State Sen. Kelli Stargel will announce on Monday she’s running for Congress. The Lakeland Republican, who served the last two years as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair in the Legislature, will run in the newly drawn Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She has hired Data Targeting to manage her campaign. The campaign told POLITICO’s Matt Dixon she will announce on Monday. Mid-day, her campaign sent out a release officially launching her candidacy.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeSantis signs law against picketing, protesting outside private homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law new regulations surrounding protests outside of private homes in Florida. The new law will prohibit picketing and protesting outside of a person’s home — a rule that DeSantis said will “provide protection” to Florida residents.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Farm Bureau wants to raise your homeowner’s insurance 49%

Three different property insurance companies told Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation Tuesday they want big increases:. First Floridian Auto and Home asked for a 22.9% hike. KIN Interinsurance Network wants a 25.1% increase. And the biggest, Florida Farm Bureau, said it needs a 48.7% jump in rates for homeowners’...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Gerrymandering#Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#The Florida Supreme Court#District Court Of Appeal#The Supreme Court#Leon County Circuit
wuwf.org

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Loomer qualifies for ballot in her bid to unseat Congressman Webster

Laura Loomer announced on Monday that she has qualified to appear on the August primary ballot as she fights to unseat incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster. “I’m thrilled that I have officially qualified to be on the ballot for the upcoming Florida Republican primary on Aug. 23 as a candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s 11th District, via petition signatures. Thanks to the hard work of my campaign staff and my amazing volunteers, my campaign won’t be needing to pay to be on the ballot because we collected more than the required 2,568 petition signatures to be on the ballot,” Loomer said.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Florida Phoenix

State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demand to dismantle Congressional District 5, a sprawling, Black-access congressional district in North Florida, citing language in the state Constitution forbidding diminishment of minority voting strength. Instead, Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, ordered adoption of a version of an existing congressional district that […] The post State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfsu.org

Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is, literally, underfoot. Now there is a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy