'Love & Marriage: DC' creator Carlos King says he wanted to ensure Monique Samuels didn't feel 'set up' on his new show

By Keyaira Boone
 3 days ago

The cast of Love & Marriage: DC explore their relationships and friendships in a new way.

OWN

  • "Love & Marriage: DC'" creator Carlos King brought Monique Samuels back to reality television.
  • The late-night talk show host told Insider he convinced Samuels to return to TV through "trust."

Former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Monique Samuels is back on reality television thanks to "Love & Marriage" creator Carlos King.

After starring on "RHOP" from season two to season five, leaving last year after a fraught reunion, King, a former "Real Housewives" producer, convinced Samuels and her former NFL player husband, Chris, to become the focal couple on King's unscripted OWN series "Love & Marriage: DC," a spin-off of his addictive "Huntsville" series that centers on couples' marriages and friendships

The executive producer, who told Insider he's "a huge Potomac fan," said he felt Samuels had something special.

"As a fan, I always thought that Monique never got a chance to showcase her true self," he added. "She had to share the stage with five to six of the women."

"I knew firsthand that in order for Monique to venture back into reality television, I wanted to prove to her that there is a such thing as being on reality TV and having comfortability to sharing your story and not feeling like you're being set up or portrayed in a different way," King added.

King, a former producer on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," may have been referring to how Samuels left "RHOP" after physically fighting Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Their season five brawl, during episode eight titled "Serving Up Betrayals," caused Samuels to face a different level of scrutiny at the reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, than those who would up in fights on other franchises. She previously told Insider that she felt she was held to a "different standard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34z8xU_0fe8GBpA00
Monique Samuels during part one of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion, which aired on Bravo on December 13, 2020.

Bravo

Samuels is now starring in 'Love & Marriage: DC' because their relationship is built on trust, King said

King said on the May 11 episode of his podcast "Reality with the King" that he reached out to Samuels after she unceremoniously left "Potomac." Since then, the two fostered a relationship behind-the-scenes, but it didn't mean Samuels jumped at the chance to return to reality TV. In fact, King said on his podcast that initially, Samuels said no to starring in his new spin-off, which premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. The TV personality later relented.

"The trust that I have with my cast means everything to me. You don't have a show if the cast doesn't trust the production," King told Insider. "And one thing Monique shared with me, she said, 'Not only do I trust you and trusted you, I also trusted the producers you have working with me every day and the camera guys.'"

Last year, Samuels told Insider that if she ever returned to reality television she "would want to be a part of something that focuses on a beautiful Black family and how we are just like everybody else. We get along. We argue, we have fun. We have ups and downs."

King said on his new show that viewers will see deeper inside the Samuels' marriage.

"You're going to see the full Monique, her full marriage with Chris. They're having some very deep conversations because for the 'Love & Marriage' franchise, the DNA of that is marriage and relationships, and what happens inside those circles," he explained, adding that unlike "Housewives," his series centers on "what...married couples go through and how does that relate to their friendships with other couples?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x41b5_0fe8GBpA00
Carlos King is coming to late night television.

OWN

King will also give viewers more insight into his OWN series with his new late-night talk show

Along with being behind the scenes as an executive producer for OWN's hottest reality shows, King is also stepping in front of the camera, discussing his show's dynamic storylines on his new late-night series, "The Nightcap with Carlos King."

King told Insider that his new talk show will offer fans of the network's unscripted series "one night where we get to discuss everything in detail," adding that viewers will "gain some insight" and "some behind the scenes tea that only I am able to deliver."

And although some reality TV fans may compare King to another producer-turned-late-night host, Andy Cohen, King said his new series didn't happen "because of someone else."

Still, King added that Cohen is "somebody who I adore." In fact, the producer revealed Cohen reached out to him with an "amazing congratulatory message" when his podcast and the late-night show were announced.

"And I said to him that you're someone who I love and adore, and someone who had paved the way for me. So that will never be lost on me — that the world seeing how he's capable of doing that has, of course, allowed the world to not think it's such an oxymoron for a producer to also have a career in front of the camera," he added.

OWN's "The Nightcap with Carlos King" premieres on Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

