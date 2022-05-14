Registration underway for free fishing clinic for kids
The Rock Island Conservation Club will hold a free fishing clinic for youth ages 5-15 who are new to fishing on Saturday, June 11. The clinic will be held at the Club, located at 2421 Big Island Parkway in Milan. Check in is from 7-8 a.m. and the clinic runs from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The event is open to the public but pre-registration is required as space is limited.
Topics covered in the clinic will include:
- Fish and aquatic life identification
- Rules and regulations
- Fishing ethics
- Water safety
- Rod/reel types with casting
- Baits/baiting hooks
- Tactics for catching fish
- Cleaning and cooking fish
Participants will be provided the use of rod/reel, bait and tackle for one hour of free fishing after the clinic. Registration forms are available at Croegaerts in Rock Island, K & K Hardware in Bettendorf and on the Rock Island Conservation Club webpage . Entries must be received no later than June 4th. A parent or guardian must accompany kids during the event.
Forms should be mailed to:
RICC Fishing Clinic
P.O. Box 3733
