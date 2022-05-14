ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Registration underway for free fishing clinic for kids

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

The Rock Island Conservation Club will hold a free fishing clinic for youth ages 5-15 who are new to fishing on Saturday, June 11. The clinic will be held at the Club, located at 2421 Big Island Parkway in Milan. Check in is from 7-8 a.m. and the clinic runs from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The event is open to the public but pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Topics covered in the clinic will include:

  • Fish and aquatic life identification
  • Rules and regulations
  • Fishing ethics
  • Water safety
  • Rod/reel types with casting
  • Baits/baiting hooks
  • Tactics for catching fish
  • Cleaning and cooking fish

Participants will be provided the use of rod/reel, bait and tackle for one hour of free fishing after the clinic. Registration forms are available at Croegaerts in Rock Island, K & K Hardware in Bettendorf and on the Rock Island Conservation Club webpage . Entries must be received no later than June 4th.  A parent or guardian must accompany kids during the event.

Forms should be mailed to:

RICC Fishing Clinic

P.O. Box 3733

