On this episode of WTF California Podcast we call out Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe for who he truly is which is not bipartisan and is the great divider and problem profiteer. This comes after a press conference where he claims to be afraid of local media and fears they will cause another Danville or Buffalo situation. We urge people to get off the race card and all racial divisions and overtones. Homeless numbers are in and with all the funding and money thrown at the problem, homelessness is up. Another hit piece in the media on police K9’s while judge rules law requiring women on corporate boards unconstitutional.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO