In our campaign for State Representative, Team Schuette and I have already knocked on more than 2,000 doors. At front door steps, at community events and even at the grocery store, I hear directly from Midland and Gladwin residents about the issues that matter most to them including election integrity (Letter to the Editor, "Reader asks Manary and Schuette question" by Joe Weir published March 1).

MIDLAND, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO