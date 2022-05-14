I-35 in Round Rock reopens after truck overturns
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Interstate 35 reopened Saturday after an overturned truck closed the road northbound near exit 250, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The incident happened near Round Rock Saturday morning.
