I-35 in Round Rock reopens after truck overturns

In Texas, Austin's parks are among the cream of the crop, according to a new report. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land’s 2022 ParkScore rankings put Austin at No. 39 nationally (tied with Oakland, California) for the best parks system among the country’s 100 most populated cities. In Texas, Austin ranks second for parks, behind the Dallas suburb of Plano, which ranks No. 1 in the state and 15th nationally.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO