Road work continues for storm sewer installation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three medics and several first responders were on the scene of what they call a serious car accident Monday evening in Rockford. A car appears to have crashed into a traffic barricade on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. It’s unknown if any drivers or nearby pedestrians were hurt. Investigators tell drivers traveling in the area to expect potential delays, as they look into what happened.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO