Road work continues for storm sewer installation

Quad Citizens are invited to a meeting Thursday, May 19, 2022, of the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance. It will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverdale City Hall, 110 Manor Drive, Riverdale, Iowa. The expert speakers will include:. Scott Whitney, Chief of the Project Management...
The City of Moline warned residents Sunday, May 15 that they might see strange-looking vans driving slowly through streets and alleyways over the next few weeks. It's part of a new method being used to survey the condition of the 304 miles of roadways that make up Moline, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
City Council approves beginning contract talks with design company. Davenport city leaders and business groups have been focused on the future of a section of the riverfront that opened up after the old Rhythm City Casino barge left the Quad Cities area. It’s been a few years now. This...
Outside a house at 14164 113th Ave., Davenport, you still can see what many neighbors have described as an “eyesore” and a “health hazard.” It’s a pile of roughly 2,500 waste tires, stacked up as high as the roof of the house. Local 4 News...
City leaders holding talks with rail companies and federal regulators. We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. One of his big concerns is the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern railways – a big increase in rail traffic expected through Davenport from that. “We are in continued...
The new tentative agreement with USW Local 105 and Arconic is a four-year deal. Contract informational meetings will be held at the Union Hall, 880 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf:. Thursday, May 19 – Informational meetings will be held at the conclusion of business meetings at 6:20 a.m., 7:20 a.m., 3:20...
The city of Davenport has opened the fourth round of funding for the popular Davenport DREAM Project. $900,000 in funding is available for new and existing homeowners who would like to revitalize their properties within the DREAM Project area, according to a Monday release. Over the past three years, the DREAM Project has awarded nearly $2.7 million to revitalize 138 properties.
Moline Parks Department’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center and the Two Rivers YMCA are teaming up for a new partnership. Beginning on opening day, Saturday, May 28, Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to Riverside Family Aquatic Center (3300 5th Ave., Moline) as part of their membership, with no additional cost, according to a Tuesday release.
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Airline carrier Cape Air filed notice on May 3 that it would terminate services to Burlington, Iowa, due to a shortage of pilots. In the filing Cape Air gave its 90 days' notice of Essential Air Service termination at Southeast Iowa Regional Airport in Burlington. The airline also filed a termination of service notice for flights out of the Quincy Regional Airport on the same day.
A few months ago we found the cheapest house in the Quad Cities, it was located in East Moline for $11,900. It's still on the market, but shockingly a new house has gone up for even less. It looks nicer than the East Moline House which has me suspicious. Last...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three medics and several first responders were on the scene of what they call a serious car accident Monday evening in Rockford. A car appears to have crashed into a traffic barricade on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. It’s unknown if any drivers or nearby pedestrians were hurt. Investigators tell drivers traveling in the area to expect potential delays, as they look into what happened.
Two fallen Vietnam War veterans will be honored May 27 with a ceremony renaming part of a street in Keithsburg, Ill. State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) passed House Joint Resolution 28 that designates 76th Street in Keithsburg from Jackson Street to Illinois 17 as the “PO2 Robert Holloway and PO3 Ronald Crose Memorial Highway.”
For the first time in decades, the staircase walls of the Hauberg Civic Center are the same colors they were the day Susanne Denkmann walked down the steps in her wedding gown to marry John Hauberg. The new paint — a stencil pattern in colors of brown and cream —...
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic. The new contract includes a 7% pay raise in the first year, and a 4.5% pay raise each of the next three years, with a total of 20.5% pay raise over the length of the contract, according to a USW Facebook post. No healthcare charges or Performance Pay are also part of the deal as well as MLK Day as a paid holiday.
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An unidentified female died on Saturday afternoon in an incident while tubing on the Wapsipinicon River northwest of Central City, according to officials. At around 1:37 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a woman who had gone missing while...
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the drowning of a woman along the Wapsipinicon River in Linn County. Crews were called to the river by a friend who saw the woman's tube go by without anyone in it. Authorities rescued the caller between Paris River Bridge on Sutton Rd and Paris Rd in Linn County.
A 37-year-old Port Byron man is in custody after Bettendorf Police say he led a high-speed chase early Tuesday, hit a retaining wall, then ran from officers. Jeffrey Ponce Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of methamphetamine, court records say. Shortly before...
The public is welcome to a ribbon cutting and open house for Sundance for Our Soldiers (SOS,) a local nonprofit providing equine-assisted psychotherapy. The event will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Belezaire Horse Farm, 13081 N. 2550th, Geneseo, five miles north of Geneseo off Route 82, a news release says.
A Muscatine County woman is dead after a single car accident last week. On Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 2:05 p.m., a crash was reported within the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue in Muscatine County. The caller noted that the vehicle was in the ditch, on fire, and believed to be still occupied. When law […]
Two Galena residents were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Galena. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 12000 block of Samantha Drive, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. A Polaris UTV, driven by Jonathan W. Miller, 40, was...
