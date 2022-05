Arsenal head to Newcastle United knowing victory will put them on the brink of securing fourth. The Gunners endured a crushing 3-0 defeat against Tottenham last Thursday but their bid for a Champions League return remains in their own hands. Mikel Arteta will need to make do without a number of key players, though, while Newcastle will be aiming to put on a show in their final home game of the season. The Magpies are coming off back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City but had long assured their safety after an impressive resurgence under Eddie Howe. Here is everything...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO