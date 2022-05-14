ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County restaurant cited for live roaches in recent food inspections

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A Tarrant County restaurant was cited for a roach problem, where the bugs were observed crawling across a table and in food in recent inspections.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects food establishments throughout the county except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North RIchland Hills, which conduct their own inspections. Out of 80 inspections conducted from May 1 through May 7, none scored over 29 demerits, which would require a followup inspection.

One, however, was cited for having a roach problem.

Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine, located at 977 Melbourne Road in Hurst, scored a 10. The Thai restaurant was cited for live roaches in the dry storage area, one running across a table and another in ground peanuts.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Sweet Basil was required to work with pest control to eliminate the roaches. A manager at the restaurant had already contacted pest control, who were planning a “bombing” Friday night. The food establishment was required to cover all their items, and wash them thoroughly after the bombing.

Stella, located at 242 State St. in Southlake, scored a 28, the worst of all 80 restaurants that were inspected. Though the Italian restaurant didn’t require a followup, it was cited for storing food incorrectly, a condensation problem in the cooler and some employees not being food handler certified.

From previous inspections, a Grapevine Chili’s Grill and Bar, which is located at 800 W. Highway 114, underwent its followup, scoring a five. Butcher Shop Meat Market, at 4020 Mansfield Highway in Forest Hill, in its followup scored perfectly.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 1st - May 7th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Comments / 13

Related
starlocalmedia.com

Hey Allen residents, guess what, H-E-B is coming to town

H-E-B will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on May 25 to mark the start of construction on its newest store in Allen. This will be the company's fourth store currently under construction in Collin County. The Allen location will be located on the northwest corner of State Highway 5 (Greenville Ave.)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Hurst, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
City
Euless, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
Tarrant County, TX
Government
City
Forest Hill, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Roach#Meat Market#The Roaches#Food Drink#Thai
KLTV

Man dies in Van Zandt County house fire

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man died in a house fire in Van Zandt County Monday. According to the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened on Hickory Hills Drive around 2 a.m. Monday. The man who died was in his 70s. The fire marshal’s...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B to Break Ground on New Store in Allen, Texas

San Antonio-based H-E-B is making progress in its efforts to grow its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while also increasing its commitment to Texans with the launch of its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic. A new store in Allen, Texas, is the latest store to be announced for...
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Diner owners to introduce new restaurant called Birdies

Family-owned Frisco Diner is expanding, opening a second location that will operate under the name Birdies. The restaurant will offer similar menu items to the original restaurant but will feature its own branding, said Afrim Seferi, owner of Frisco Diner. Frisco Diner is open for breakfast and lunch, and takes a modern approach to comfort dishes, such as waffles, eggs and fried chicken, according to Seferi. The Birdies location will be at the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development at 2115 University Drive, Ste. 200, Frisco. The owners expect to gain possession of the building in June, and the project is expected to take four to five months to complete. The business is slated to open by the end of the year. www.facebook.com/friscodiner.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
511
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy