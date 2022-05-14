ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Common heartburn drug and depression drug may help treat COVID-19

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6YRS_0fe8CkfJ00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

In a recent study, scientists found that many COVID-19 survivors had chronic heartburn and took an inexpensive drug called famotidine, the key ingredient in Pepcid.

The research is published in Signal Transduction & Targeted Therapy and was conducted by Phil Bourne et al.

In the study, the team analyzed the medical records of millions of COVID-19 patients living in 30 different countries.

They focused on 22,000 people and showed that when delivered at high doses (the equivalent of about 10 Pepcid tablets), famotidine appears to improve the odds of survival for COVID-19 patients, especially when it is combined with aspirin.

It also seems to hinder the severity of disease progression, making patients less likely to reach the point where they require intubation or a ventilator.

The team says one of the most dangerous phenomena COVID-19 can trigger in your body is something called a cytokine storm, which is a potentially fatal amplification of an immune response.

When you become sick, your immune system releases inflammatory proteins called cytokines that tell your immune cells how to fight the infection.

But in more severe illnesses, cytokine production can spiral out of control, becoming dysregulated. The team’s theory is that famotidine suppresses that reaction.

In another study from McMaster University, scientists found an inexpensive oral antidepressant can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study was conducted by Ed Mills et al.

In the study, the team treated 738 randomly selected Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, while another 733 received a placebo between Jan. 20 and Aug. 6 of this year.

Every patient receiving fluvoxamine during the trial is tracked for 28 days to determine their health outcomes and if they still need hospital treatment.

The team found about a 30% reduction in events among those receiving fluvoxamine compared to those who did not.

They say fluvoxamine is the only treatment that, if administered early, can prevent COVID-19 from becoming a life-threatening illness.

It could be one of the most powerful weapons against the virus and its effectiveness is one of the most important discoveries we have made since the pandemic began.

In addition, this cheap, easily accessible pill is a massive boon to public health, both in Canada and internationally, allowing hospitals to avoid expensive and sometimes risky treatments.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about the key to curing COVID-19, and this old drug can save your life from COVID-19.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about new antibody treatment for COVID-19, and results showing this drug can offer much-needed COVID-19 protection.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Healthline

Adults Over 50 Who Get COVID-19 Have Increased Risk of Shingles

Researchers say people over the age of 50 who have had COVID-19 have a 15 percent higher risk of shingles. They add that older adults hospitalized for COVID-19 have a 21 percent greater risk of shingles. Experts say one factor is the immune system of older adults isn’t always as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Heartburn#Covid#Immune System#Pepcid#Mcmaster University
The Independent

Mother, 36, most likely died from Covid Pfizer vaccine 11 days after dose, inquest told

A family listened in shock as a pathologist revealed his belief that a 36-year-old mother-of-two died as a result of having a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive.But an inquest heard her unexpected death, which happened 11 days after the young mother’s first Covid jab, was probably a result of the vaccination.Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school.In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We met on holiday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Moderna says redesigned Covid booster provides better protection

Moderna said Tuesday that its modified Covid-19 booster shot, designed to target two strains of the coronavirus, generated a strong immune response against multiple variants of concern, including omicron. The drugmaker's redesigned booster — a so-called bivalent vaccine —combines a beta variant-specific vaccine with the company’s original formula into a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Know these 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease

The Alzheimer's Association lists the following 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease. If someone is concerned that they or someone they know is displaying any of these symptoms, the organization recommends making an appointment with a physician to get a medical exam. You can also contact the association's 24-hour help...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy