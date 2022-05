The early stages of the NFL Draft allowed the Dallas Cowboys to regroup after their offense went through an uncomfortable offseason. Plenty of veteran firepower returns, but the team had to address the offseason departures of La'el Collins, Amari Cooper, and Cedrick Wilson. Two of their first three picks addressed those not-so-happy trails: their opening pick was used on Tulsa blocker Tyler Smith while South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert arrived in the third round.

