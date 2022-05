STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Bans Off Our Bodies protests happened around the country Saturday and people from around the Valley showed up in Staunton to make their voices heard. “I’m a medical student so I see firsthand every day the people who need abortions and how important it is to the life of the mother and how it really is healthcare and I felt like I couldn’t rightly stand by and do nothing when a very important part of people’s healthcare was at risk,” Aliena Lowell, who attended Saturday’s protest said.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO