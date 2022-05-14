ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Early in-person voting for Senate, other NC races about over

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbOC0_0fe8CP4w00
Early in-person voting for Senate, other NC races about over (WSOC)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Early in-person voting for Tuesday’s North Carolina primaries is nearing an end.

Election boards in all 100 counties scheduled open voting sites Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s the last of 17 early-voting days that began April 28.

[ READ ALSO: 2022 Primary elections: Here’s where you can vote early in North Carolina ]

Early voting is open to people who are already registered, as well as people who want to register at a site. Registration doesn’t occur at voting precincts on the primary day.

The State Board of Elections said over 400,000 people already had cast ballots at early-vote sites through Thursday. Unaffiliated voters can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or request a nonpartisan ballot. There are nearly 7.3 million registered voters statewide.

Voters are being asked to choose party nominees for the U.S. Senate and House, legislative and judicial seats and county positions. Many towns and cities also are holding primary or general elections that were postponed last year due to redistricting delays.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘There’s no winging it’: Meck Co. Board of Elections shows the preparation process for the primary)

‘There’s no winging it’: Meck Co. Board of Elections shows the preparation process for the primary

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Majority of voters in N.C. unaffiliated

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Talking about the primary on the eve of the election in Mecklenburg County, state. WBTV spoke with Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections ahead of the May 17 primary election. Nearly 18K...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the North Carolina primary election. With her win, Beasley, a former state Supreme Court justice, is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. Republican Ted Budd’s strong performance is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd has won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

FULL LIST: North Carolina Primary Election Results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Within minutes of North Carolina's primary election polling sites closing Tuesday evening, NBC News and the Associated Press are projecting that former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and U.S. Rep. Tedd Bud will be the frontrunners for the U.S. Senate race in November. Budd,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

Edwards ousts North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn in GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his Republican primary race Tuesday to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, after the pro-Donald Trump firebrand's personal and political blunders translated into voter unhappiness. Cawthorn called Edwards to concede the 11th Congressional District primary to Edwards, Cawthorn campaign...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX Carolina

You Decide: Polls open for NC Primary Election

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls opened Tuesday morning for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot for the general election later this year. When and Where to Vote. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. In voter...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#State Senate#General Elections#Nc#Democratic#Republican#The U S Senate#House#Meck Co
WYFF4.com

2022 midterms: What to watch in North Carolina primary

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters in North Carolina head to the polls Tuesday in just one of five midterm elections to be held this week. Former President Donald Trump is trying to sway races for U.S. Senate and House in a state he won twice, but narrowly. Trump endorsed U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Gov. Roy Cooper's campaign to squash a dissenter

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has crafted a reputation as a patient, pragmatic dealmaker and former Sunday school teacher from rural Nash County. But in this year's primary, he's showing another side: political ruthlessness. What's happening: Cooper — a rising star in the Democratic party — and his allies have...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
wfmynews2.com

District 6 race: 7 Republicans running to beat Rep. Manning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The race is on for U.S. North Carolina Congressional District 6. Seven Republicans hope to win the nomination for their party in the May 17 primary election. Incumbent Kathy Manning (D-NC) is running for re-election. She won her seat in 2020 after a redrawing of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Carolina Senate District 37 candidates share their views

The primary election will be Tuesday. Voting hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots at their polling places. To find you polling place, visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the N.C. 37th Senate District seat with a...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC primary elections 2022 live coverage

(10:45 p.m.) Randle is closing out her night at the Mountain Lodge in Flat Rock, where Chuck Edwards is celebrating his apparent victory with about 60 supporters. He thanked those backed his campaign against incumbent Cawthorn, saying current elected officials took a risk to do so. “How great is it...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

North Carolina Has 6.2 Billion Surplus, Will Governor Cooper Offer Stimulus Checks to North Carolinians?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation. Gas prices in North Carolina are on the rise. AAA reported North Carolina's average gas price is $4.246 compared to the National gas price average of $4.483.
WCNC

Early voting ends Saturday in North Carolina for midterm primaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was the final day for Mecklenburg County residents to vote early in the North Carolina primaries. Early voting closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. After that, all voting must be done in person on Election Day. Any voters who requested and received an absentee ballot must return it by 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, or have their ballot postmarked by Election Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy