Early in-person voting for Senate, other NC races about over

RALEIGH, N.C. — Early in-person voting for Tuesday’s North Carolina primaries is nearing an end.

Election boards in all 100 counties scheduled open voting sites Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s the last of 17 early-voting days that began April 28.

Early voting is open to people who are already registered, as well as people who want to register at a site. Registration doesn’t occur at voting precincts on the primary day.

The State Board of Elections said over 400,000 people already had cast ballots at early-vote sites through Thursday. Unaffiliated voters can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or request a nonpartisan ballot. There are nearly 7.3 million registered voters statewide.

Voters are being asked to choose party nominees for the U.S. Senate and House, legislative and judicial seats and county positions. Many towns and cities also are holding primary or general elections that were postponed last year due to redistricting delays.

