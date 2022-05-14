ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt County, NM

Roosevelt County War Memorial paver orders being accepted

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTALES, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce:. The Roosevelt County War Memorial Committee announced that walkway paver orders are being accepted for placement...

KFDA

City of Clovis Mayor giving address to public on Thursday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is holding a State of the City address on Thursday. The event which is open to the public, will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library. You can watch the LIVE event,...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Curry County holds donation drive for displaced families

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County is hosting a donation drive to hope those affected by the wildfires in New Mexico. The community donation drive will help collect items needed by those displaced or affected by the two wildfires in San Miguel, Mora, Taos and Colfax Counties. Needed items...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock names Kristen Sager as new Director of Planning

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Director of Planning oversees the Planning and Zoning Department which is responsible for planning, developing, and managing functions of land use planning as well as zoning regulations. The Planning Department is responsible for the implementation of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Plan Lubbock 2040. The Department is charged with leading some of the efforts to implement the recommendations from the Plan which include establishing a Neighborhood Planning Program to create a series of master plans for neighborhoods beginning with neighborhoods in north and east Lubbock and revising the zoning, subdivision, and other land related ordinances into a Unified Development Code (UDC).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

UMC helps introduce a new era to the Chatman Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:. Recently, UMC Health System reached out to begin the process of restarting the Chatman Memorial Center corporation (CMC) with the desire to support the neighborhood around the Chatman Hospital with health-related services and to carry on the Chatman name by completely renovating this historical landmark.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

What one church in Lubbock says they’re doing for further security

LUBBOCK, Texas– South Plains Church of Christ Preaching Minister, Jim Brewer, said that churches across the country have been the target for mass shootings. As unfortunate, the reality, Brewer said it’s more important than ever that people feel safe to worship. “We certainly want people to feel a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

Watering rules have kicked off for the summer in Hobbs

Water, water everywhere, and not a drop … well, you know the rest. To prevent that old saw from becoming prophetic, the city of Hobbs once again this year will institute strictures on dates and times people and businesses can water their lawns. The annual Hobbs Water Conservation Period went into effect Sunday and lasts through Sept. 15, said local Utilities Director Tim Woomer.
HOBBS, NM
Myhighplains.com

Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday officials from the 27TH Special Operations Wing Public Affairs (SOWPA) report that Baskin Young was found dead on May 12 in his off-base apartment in Melrose, N.M. According to a SOWPA press release, Young was a 1st Class Emerald Airman and...
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
abc7amarillo.com

3 Clovis schools under "Secure and Teach" due to shots fired nearby

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Three schools in Clovis have been placed in "Secure and Teach" due to shots being fired nearby on Monday, district officials said. According to Clovis Municipal Schools, iAcademy, La Casita Elementary and the Arts Academy were placed in Secure and Teach at about 11 a.m. locally due to "activity of concern in the area."
CLOVIS, NM
cbs4local.com

New Mexico: Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1st Class Air Force Airman was found dead in his home in New Mexico earlier this week. Emerald Baskin-Young lived off base in Melrose, NM. Baskin-Young joined the Air Force in December of 2020. “Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss...
MELROSE, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Covenant Medical Center to host hiring event on May 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) —The following is a press release from Covenant Health:. On Thursday, May 19 Covenant Medical Center will host a hiring event at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. For those interested in attending, the hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

Warm evening, moisture increases east

We added a few degrees to our high temperatures from Saturday. Albuquerque reached near 90°, Santa Fe 85°, and Roswell hit the triple digits. Parts of southeast NM broke their highs this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure is parked right over New Mexico this evening. This is the main culprit for our hot temps and calmer wind gusts. But beginning this evening, our ridge shifts east and will allow the stronger afternoon wind gusts to return. We’re also seeing some moisture squeeze into northeast NM thanks to a wind shift. These higher dew points and stronger breezes will continue pushing westward tonight. So expect some canyon winds into the ABQ metro area come early Monday morning. You’ll notice a difference with the moisture throughout the morning. This sets the scene for scattered PM showers and storms east of the Sandia. Some of these will be stronger closer to Texas in Harding and Union counties.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Element kicks off 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series on May 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series kicks off its season on Thursday, May 19 with Element!. Element has been keeping the funk alive in Lubbock since 2004....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: One dead in Gains County crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a Saturday morning crash on U.S. Highway 180, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened 13 miles east of Seminole just after 10:37 a.m. Kevin Erroll Deen, 61, of Rockwall, was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS...
SEMINOLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Buddy Holly Center announces 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series line-up

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. The Buddy Holly Center announces its annual Summer Showcase Concert Series, which offers the best in live, original music, returning this summer for its 22nd season. The Summer Showcase Concert Series...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

Fire destroys mobile homes outside Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire destroyed four mobile homes in Chaves County. The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at Monksdale Rd. and Main Street just outside the Roswell city limits. Several fire departments in the area were called to contain it. No one was hurt. The Roswell Fire Department is investigating the cause […]
ROSWELL, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision. The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist...
MICHIGAN STATE

