Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets were awarded with the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft during the annual NBA Draft Lottery. This is familiar territory for the Hornets who have picked 11th or 12th in four of the past five drafts. The only year during that span in which they picked higher was in 2020 where they selected LaMelo Ball third overall.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO