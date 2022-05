SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tons of adventure awaits in the Smoky Mountains, and that is where you will find a local zoo with a lot to offer. Opened in 2001, the RainForest Adventures Discovery Zoo is open year-round for people to come and enjoy. RainForest Adventures features over 600 live animals representing over 130 species, including lemurs, snakes, tortoises, monkeys, and even axolotls. The zoo hosts family-friendly shows daily, and many of the exhibits allow you to get a close look, and sometimes interact, with the animals inside.

