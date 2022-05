The Los Angeles Lakers created a dynasty in the early 2000s that was among the best the NBA has ever seen, led by the duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Under the guidance of head coach Phil Jackson, Shaq and Kobe partnered together to win three straight championships from 2000-02. They were arguably the great duo the NBA has ever seen, even though their time together was cut short due to their differences off the court.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO