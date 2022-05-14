Throwing Molotov cocktail into pro-life office ‘fits' FBI definition of 'domestic terrorism': Sen. Johnson
Throwing Molotov cocktail into pro-life...video.foxnews.com
Throwing Molotov cocktail into pro-life...video.foxnews.com
Hate to agree on Johnson on anything. but he's right on this one. Violence is a crime.
in siri lanka they are torching politicians houses you are correct molotov the right target gets a better response 😉
find them, charge them, try them, fine them. jail them.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 27