Congress & Courts

Throwing Molotov cocktail into pro-life office ‘fits' FBI definition of 'domestic terrorism': Sen. Johnson

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Comments / 27

slik
3d ago

Hate to agree on Johnson on anything. but he's right on this one. Violence is a crime.

Reply(7)
7
tropical viking
3d ago

in siri lanka they are torching politicians houses you are correct molotov the right target gets a better response 😉

Reply
3
Indeed
3d ago

find them, charge them, try them, fine them. jail them.

Reply(1)
8
Fox News

Gowdy tells protesters: You're free to peacefully protest the law, but you're not free to disregard it

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy scolded the groups of protestors that gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend, arguing on his show that while they are free to peacefully protest the law, they are "most assuredly" not welcome to intimidate or harass the justices and their families for a "perceived higher ideal."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Domestic Terrorism#Molotov Cocktail#Pro Life#Sen
Salon

WATCH: Legal expert turns Republican senator's attempted grilling around on him

A Republican senator pressed a legal expert to explain ethical responsibilities for U.S. Supreme Court justices, and she turned his arguments against him. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) repeatedly asked Amanda Frost, a law professor at American University and a critic of existing recusal provisions, whether it was improper for then-Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer to put public pressure on the court to uphold abortion rights, which he suggested undermined their integrity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Rep. Banks calls on Garland to prosecute pro-choice activists harassing conservative Supreme Court justices

EXCLUSIVE: The chair of the largest conservative caucus in Congress blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for failing to prosecute pro-choice activists harassing conservative Supreme Court justices at their homes after a leaked opinion suggested they would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling that legalized abortion. Rep. Jim Banks,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Merrick Garland Asks Federal Marshals to Help Protect Supreme Court Justices as Governors Rail Against ‘Threatening’ Protests

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday “directed” federal law enforcement officers to “provide additional support” to security efforts involving the U.S. Supreme Court — but a message from the Justice Department didn’t explicitly state that the officers would directly be involved with security efforts around the justices’ homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fox News

Fox News

