The 26-year-old Maximilian Marterer is a former top-50 player. The German has not been able to repeat those results in the last couple of years, failing to return to the top-150 or score an ATP since Kitzbuhel 2020. Marterer has scored six Major victories so far, and three of those came at Roland Garros 2018 when he reached the fourth round to set the clash against the legend Rafael Nadal.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO