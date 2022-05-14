ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Producer List

By Sean Ross Sapp
 3 days ago

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE WrestleMania Backlash:. - Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair: Petey Williams & Molly Holly. - Six Man Tag: Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra. This article...

Fightful

Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
WWE
Fightful

Taya Valkyrie Set To Compete At NWA Alwayz Ready

NWA Alwayz Ready (6/11) NWA National Championship: Jax Dane(c) vs. Chris Adonis. NWA Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Connection. NWA Women's Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) NWA World Women's Championship: Kamille (c)...
WWE
Fightful

Alamodome Front Runner For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble looks to head back to a familiar home. Fightful has learned that WWE's Royal Rumble event for January 2023 currently has the Alamodome in San Antonio as the front runner. The event last appeared there in 2017, and it was the site for the 1997 edition. Nothing is official until the venue and location is officially announced. Last year's Summerslam location was being discussed until fairly close to the actual announce date.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fightful

Issues Between WOW And Tessa Blanchard Lead To Falling Out

It seems as if WOW Women of Wrestling is already facing issues, if people in the company are to be believed. Via sources that work for WOW in a talent capacity, Fightful has been informed of allegations of issues surrounding Tessa Blanchard and WOW, after the brand looked to serve as a rehabilitation project for her. After Blanchard deactivated her social media, Fightful was told WOW sources that there has been a bit of a fallout between the two sides. We do not know her status for this week's WOW tapings, but that will likely paint a broader picture.
WWE
Fightful

Nicole Savoy Announces Her Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Nicole Savoy is stepping away from wrestling. Nicole Savoy ended her wrestling journey after the HOODSLAM "Mutagenesis" event on Saturday, May 14. Savoy competed in a tag match alongside Dark Sheik against Brittany Wonder and Juice Lee. Following her retirement announcement, some names in the world of wrestling, like Lenny...
WWE
Fightful

Court Bauer Discusses The Importance Of A Contingency Plan When Booking MLW Events

Court Bauer talks about the importance of having a contingency plan in pro wrestling. Major League Wrestling is a promotion that continues to help young superstars find their footing and veterans of the ring are also able to give back to the industry or perhaps find that next year I will take them to another stage in their career that they have been searching for. MLW has continued to help talent and grow as a promotion through a pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances.
WWE
Fightful

Ciampa Was Scheduled To Work As A Heel On WWE Main Event, What Changed

Ciampa's main event match against Apollo Crews puzzled many, and for good reason. On April 25 Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali on WWE Raw, signifying a heel run for the former NXT Champion. This week on the WWE Main Event tapings before Raw, he surprisingly worked as a babyface against Apollo Crews, picking up a win.
WWE
Fightful

Brandi Rhodes Discusses Career Changes And Focusing On Her Daughter Liberty

Brandi Rhodes left AEW in January alongside her husband Cody their contracts had expired and the two sides could not come to a new agreement. Along with filling an on-screen role as a manager, personality, and wrestler, Brandi worked behind the scenes as the Chief Brand Officer, cultivating different partnerships for AEW. Cody signed with WWE, returning at WrestleMania 38, while Brandi is enjoying her time as Liberty's mom.
WWE
Fightful

WWE 2K22 Releases 'Most Wanted' DLC Featuring Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell, More

WWE 2K22 released a new DLC pack today, which marks their second release of the DLC schedule thus far. The pack, which is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, features past characters from the game like Cactus Jack, Vader and The Boogeyman, while also featuring NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Indi Hartwell -- who are making their first appearance in a WWE game.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Files Trademark On 'Bloody Brutes'

WWE has filed a new trademark. On May 12, 2022, WWE submitted two applications with the USPTO to trademark "Bloody Brutes." The trademark is slated to cover performances by a professional wrestler. As of this writing, it is not known who this new name will be for. Full description for...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

