WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Producer List

It seems as if WOW Women of Wrestling is already facing issues, if people in the company are to be believed. Via sources that work for WOW in a talent capacity, Fightful has been informed of allegations of issues surrounding Tessa Blanchard and WOW, after the brand looked to serve as a rehabilitation project for her. After Blanchard deactivated her social media, Fightful was told WOW sources that there has been a bit of a fallout between the two sides. We do not know her status for this week's WOW tapings, but that will likely paint a broader picture.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO