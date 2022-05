An estimated 500 homes sustained some level of damage after storms hit earlier this month, as assessments continue in Seminole. Right now, the big unknown is whether residents will qualify for federal help. Seminole State College went pretty much unscathed by the storms; but that meant the buildings turned into hubs for organizations giving aid and the areas that would have seen dozens of caps and gowns were filled with Red Cross tents.

SEMINOLE, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO