Milan, IL

Meet Our Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Pepper!

By Sean Leary
 3 days ago
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!....

98.1 KHAK

Chill! Here’s the Most Stressed Out City in Iowa

Look, it's been a tough couple of years. Prior to 2022, things were shut down, or there were worker shortages. While we're not fully out of the COVID era, and certainly businesses still have worker shortages, things have at least improved. So with things tense for a good number of...
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
97X

Davenport is the Most Stressed Out City in Iowa and Here’s Why

We in the Quad Cities have our own reasons to stress out, and apparently plenty of them. A study by 247 Wall Street found that Davenport is the most stressed-out city in Iowa. Actually, to be specific, it lists Davenport-Moline-Rock Island in that, even though Moline/Rock Island isn't Illinois' most stressed-out city. So join us in our stress, Illinois half of the QC. You probably noticed that Bettendorf, despite being in the area and in Iowa, isn't looped into that list.
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
WGNtv.com

Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

CHICAGO – It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a...
KCRG.com

Iowa doctor explains what a stroke is, how they happen

Sunday marked the last day of live Greyhound racing in the state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports. Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A criminal complaint is revealing new...
QuadCities.com

Beer Battle, Michelle Zauner, Big Laughs And More In The Iowa And Illinois FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
98.1 KHAK

American Idol Finalist Grew Up Just a Few Hours From Cedar Rapids

As you're probably aware, there has been a ton of talent coming out of Iowa over the years. Some Iowa natives include Ashton Kutcher, Jason Momoa, and the list goes on. Even American Idol season 16 winner Maddie Poppe is from Clarksville, Iowa. With all of this talent oozing out of the state it's no surprise that some of that talent would spread to our surrounding areas.
Q985

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
Kat Kountry 105

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

