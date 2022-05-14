Meet Our Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Pepper!

We in the Quad Cities have our own reasons to stress out, and apparently plenty of them. A study by 247 Wall Street found that Davenport is the most stressed-out city in Iowa. Actually, to be specific, it lists Davenport-Moline-Rock Island in that, even though Moline/Rock Island isn't Illinois' most stressed-out city. So join us in our stress, Illinois half of the QC. You probably noticed that Bettendorf, despite being in the area and in Iowa, isn't looped into that list.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO