Prosecutors: Man shot and killed by police

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire prosecutors say they’re investigating the fatal shooting of a man by police in New Boston.

State Attorney General John Formella said the incident happened in the overnight hours Friday in the town about 15 miles west of Manchester.

He didn’t provide any details about the incident other than to say a man was shot and died at the scene. Formella also said no officers were injured injured and there’s no threat to the public.

A spokesman for Formella’s office said Saturday that no further update is expected until after an autopsy is performed.

The Associated Press

