Connecticut authorities probing fatal shooting of black bear

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife authorities in Connecticut are investigating the recent fatal shooting of a female black bear that left two cubs orphaned.

The shooting occurred Thursday in Newtown. Police in Ridgefield, about 20 miles away, said an off-duty officer from their department was involved in the shooting, but did not elaborate and referred questions to state officials.

In posts on social media, local residents have identified the bear as a familiar face in town known as “Bobbi.” They’ve launched two Facebook pages in its honor.

State environmental conservation police are investigating the shooting but haven’t released details. The two cubs, who are still in the area, were being monitored.

Some officials want the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to bring the cubs to a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

“If they survive, which they cannot do on their own at this age, these cubs will suffer this trauma for the rest of their lives,” Annie Hornish, Connecticut’s director of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.

It’s illegal to hunt or trap bears in Connecticut, though a person may kill a bear in self-defense and state law also allows the killing of a bear deemed a public health or safety threat.