ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut authorities probing fatal shooting of black bear

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife authorities in Connecticut are investigating the recent fatal shooting of a female black bear that left two cubs orphaned.

The shooting occurred Thursday in Newtown. Police in Ridgefield, about 20 miles away, said an off-duty officer from their department was involved in the shooting, but did not elaborate and referred questions to state officials.

In posts on social media, local residents have identified the bear as a familiar face in town known as “Bobbi.” They’ve launched two Facebook pages in its honor.

State environmental conservation police are investigating the shooting but haven’t released details. The two cubs, who are still in the area, were being monitored.

Some officials want the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to bring the cubs to a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

“If they survive, which they cannot do on their own at this age, these cubs will suffer this trauma for the rest of their lives,” Annie Hornish, Connecticut’s director of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.

It’s illegal to hunt or trap bears in Connecticut, though a person may kill a bear in self-defense and state law also allows the killing of a bear deemed a public health or safety threat.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Orphaned bear cubs captured after mother shot in Conn.

The two bear cubs left orphaned when an off-duty police officer shot their mother in Newtown, Connecticut last week have been captured. Wildlife officials were eventually able to lure the cubs down from a tree Monday to tranquilize and capture them and move them to a wildlife rehabilitation facility. "These...
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in Milford involves off-duty Conn. State Trooper

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An off-duty Connecticut State Police (CSP) Trooper was involved in a car accident on Tuesday. Reports say the accident occurred in Milford. Officials with CSP say minor injuries were reported. The Trooper was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. This is a developing story. Stay...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden police officer saves life of suicidal man

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden police officer discovered a man who was suicidal in a park and disrupted his plans to take his own life. According to the Meriden Police Department, Officer Kosky was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Hubbard Park on Sunday morning around 12 a.m. when she located a […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Route 8 closed in Bridgeport amid police investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport is closed Tuesday morning due to police activity. According to Connecticut State Police, Route 8 southbound is shut down between Exits 5 and 3. Police said the closure is not due to a crash. This is an active police investigation. Keep up with the latest details with […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgefield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
FOX 61

1 dead in Wallingford car collision

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A person died in a two-car collision that occurred early Tuesday morning on South Colony Road in Wallingford. The Wallingford Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating a crash that involved a 2004 Mercedes-Benz C320 and a tractor-trailer carrying streel. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m....
WALLINGFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Step Inside This Creepy Abandoned Connecticut Hotel

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On Friday morning, January 10, 2020, guests at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell, Connecticut, were told to pack their suitcases and leave the premises immediately. Imagine...
CROMWELL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bears#Black Bear#Violent Crime#Ap
FOX 61

Men in pizza truck wreck reflect on event

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A crash in Cromwell involving a popular pizza truck was caught on camera. The two friends who were inside that truck spoke exclusively to FOX 61. “We do everything together,” said Joshua Mccaffery-Danz. "We usually do the weekends together. We live together." They survived...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP provides update on orphaned bear cubs

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials provided an update on bear cubs following the shooting death of their mother in Newtown. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington. DEEP recapped its efforts to safely...
BURLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Rescued After Vehicle Drives Into Conn. River in Middletown

Emergency crews rescued one person after a vehicle drove into the Connecticut River in Middletown on Monday night. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said they got a visual on the car and saw one person in the water. Police were able to get a rescue throw device to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTNH

PD: 18-year-old shot and killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old was killed during a shooting in New Haven on Monday night. Police said around 11:20 p.m., officers received a call regarding a person shot on South Genesee Street near East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 18-year-old Anthony Strother of New Haven who had […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

State police cruiser involved in Milford crash

MILFORD — A Connecticut State Police cruiser was involved in a crash in Milford Tuesday, according to the Milford Police Department. The incident involved an on-duty trooper and there were minor injuries, Milford police said. The incident took place near Anderson and Merwin avenues.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New bill cracks down on sale of stolen catalytic converters in Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law aimed at cracking down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters in Connecticut. The law implements new requirements on how motor vehicle recyclers, scrap metal processors, junk dealers, junkyard owners and operators, and motor vehicle repair shops receive and sell catalytic converters. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

How ‘No Mow May’ is taking over some Connecticut neighborhoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stroll down Kenyon Street in Hartford’s West End, and the first thing you’ll notice are the dandelions. Some yards have only one or two, others have many more. They poke up from slightly overgrown lawns, yellow accents in an otherwise pristine neighborhood.
HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

Convicted killer charged with heading COVID-19 fraud scam

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who is serving a life sentence for murder in California is charged with masterminding a $2 million fraud scheme involving COVID-19 unemployment money from behind bars, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Natalie Le Demola, 37, is among 13 people charged with using stolen identities...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy