During the week of Monday, May 9 to Sunday, May 15 the Owego Police Department had 68 service calls, 7 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 2 traffic tickets. 48-year-old Brian R. Cornell of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident on Ruth Street. Cornell was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Menacing With a Weapon in the 2nd degree, and Harassment in the 1st degree.

16 HOURS AGO