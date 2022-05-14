ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four hospitalized, including young girl, in I-10 crash in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - A young girl and three adults are in the hospital after a box truck rolled...

Nooneaskedaz
3d ago

Make up your mind here. It's either a semi or a box truck. It definitely looks like a semi. And who cut who off? The semi or the car. I'm going to side on the car since the way you people drive out here. Prayers to those that had no choice in this matter other than the ignorance of the person driving.

