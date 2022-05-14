ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Racks up three hits Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barnes went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a loss to the Phillies...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Optioned to Triple-A

Goodrum was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He struck out 23 times over his last 45 plate appearances. Mauricio Dubon will replace Goodrum as a bench option going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Plays 17 minutes in Game 7 beatdown

Ayton ended Sunday's 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes. Foul trouble was mostly to blame for Ayton's low minute total, as he picked up his third...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Heads to bench Monday

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To miss approximately six weeks

Gustave is expected to miss around six weeks while recovering from a right hamstring strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gustave was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday, and the injury will sideline him for at least the next month and a half. J.C Mejia figures to take his place in the bullpen, but he's unlikely to see many high-levearge opportunities with Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader holding down the back end.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Sent to Triple-A

Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. Beer has a .210/.301/.284 slash line this season and is 2-for-42 over his past 14 games, resulting in his demotion. The 25-year-old could rejoin the big-league club later in the year, but for now he'll attempt to right the ship with Reno. Sean Poppen (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Will ramp up quickly

McCutchen is expected to get back up to speed quickly once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. McCutchen has been on the IL since May 7, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to be back in action for the Brewers shortly after he's cleared to return. "It'll be a quick ramp-up," said Counsell. "This is not a long process for him to get back ready but we have to get him back in the building." The former MVP was hitting .240 with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored through 25 games prior to landing on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI

