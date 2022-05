A future pharmacist, athletic trainer, welder, lineman, farmer and nurse are among the graduates of Fleming School, all of whom are sure to have a bright future. The school’s 11 graduates were recognized at a commencement ceremony Sunday that started with the graduates entering the gym to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” and an invocation by Harry Harms gave the invocation. Natali Boerner then delivered the welcoming address, thanking friends, loved ones, teachers, administrators, coaches, advisors and Fleming community members for all of their support, noting that because of them “we can now be certain we are ready to enter this new and exciting chapter in our lives.”

