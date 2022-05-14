'Westworld's 9 Best Cover Songs (So Far), Ranked

Legacies, the Vampire Diaries and The Originals spin-off currently in its fourth (and final) season at the CW, was in desperate need of a switch after having essentially the same villain for three seasons. At the tail end of season 3, the show introduced a plot line in which the series’ main protagonist Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has her “humanity” turned off. This switch introduced a high level of cognitive dissonance in the audience, who have been rooting for Hope for the past four years. They literally turned the hero into the villain. This risky reset tactic proved to be effective and reinvigorated the series’ narrative, in addition to facilitating the resolve of one of the series' most enduring character conflicts. To truly understand the gravity of the “humanity switch” narrative ploy and what it means for the future of Legacies, one must look back to key turning points, as well as shifts in tone throughout the series.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO