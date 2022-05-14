ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

By The Associated Press
Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More than 380 events are planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other big cities. In the nation's capital, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Polls show most Americans want to preserve access to abortion but the Supreme Court appears poised to let the states have the final say.

studyfinds.org

Overturning Roe v. Wade would likely ‘decimate’ abortion medical training, study warns

SAN FRANCISCO — With news that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, researchers in California are looking at the impact of what such a decision would mean for the country and for a woman’s right to choose. While women seeking an abortion face the most immediate impact, a team from UC San Francisco and UCLA say the nation’s doctors in training would also feel the brunt of this shocking change.
