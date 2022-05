A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday, May 24, with the installation of bridge girders. The southbound lanes of Highway 101 at Highway 135 will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Highway 135 will be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

LOS ALAMOS, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO