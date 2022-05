WASHINGTON — Two women, one of whom was pregnant, were shot in Northeast D.C. late Monday evening, according to police. DC Police confirmed the shooting via their Twitter account around midnight. They posted that a double shooting had been confirmed and two women were shot. They said that, at the time, both were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The infant is also expected to survive, police said.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO