LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead after being shot in a vehicle Saturday near Hikes Lane and Taylorsville Road in Louisville. One of the two victims, Kahlil Laghmani, 18, died Saturday night at University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. He was shot and killed on his 18th birthday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO