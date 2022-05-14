ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Gospelfest Fun for the Soul and Family

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxIju_0fe85Aiv00
Calhoun Journal

May 14, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm join in a musical event at the Jacksonville Community Center – 501 Alexandria Rd. SW, Jacksonville, Alabama. There will be food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, and live Christian music all day. There will also be a kids area with games, inflatables, and more. This is an excellent family or church outing.

A few of the groups performing are:

  • Dry Creek Bluegrass Gospel
  • The Connells
  • Clear Vision
  • Rev. Velma Thomas
  • The Soul Redeemers
  • Kevin Moore
  • Brittany Paige
  • Mike Byrd

All proceeds go to supporting the Jacksonville Christian Academy.

For More Information Contact: Lonnie McCarthy 256-889-9227 or mccedu@aol.com.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

