Addison After Dark 2022

DALLAS - Dallas city leaders are getting pushback on a proposed ordinance to crack down on promoters who put on large parties without required permits. Other businesses say it will hurt them. The ordinance was proposed because of deadly mass shootings at two recent events. Under the proposed ordinance, if...
H-E-B will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on May 25 to mark the start of construction on its newest store in Allen. This will be the company's fourth store currently under construction in Collin County. The Allen location will be located on the northwest corner of State Highway 5 (Greenville Ave.)...
A new industrial park is slated for construction at I-635 and Highway 80. The park, to be called “Mesquite 80” will be across from the “Mesquite 635” development that was approved by a previous City Council meeting and was designed by the same developers. Mesquite 80...
Scuba divers from the Dallas Fire Department visited White Rock Creek one day in October 1970 and found the creek polluted — not by industrial waste and sewage, but by dumped trash. The divers were at the creek as part of the “A Beautiful Clean Dallas” clean-up project. They...
Last week, former Denton City Councilman Don Duff submitted to the city a petition for a recall election for Alison Maguire over her politics and a meme she posted earlier this year. The path leading to this recall effort was laid late last year, when the City Council approved a...
Up in Richardson, we have our people. Ebby Halliday’s Cynthia Robertson is one of them. She’s a bit of a legend. Been doing it a minute and kind of knows the whole city. Cynthia’s also one of the nicest, friendliest, most genuine people you’ll meet. An absolute delight to talk to and she knows her listings well and loves them dearly.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is gearing up for the Taste of Dallas that’s set to take place at the Dallas Market Hall from June 10-12. Here’s a look at what you can expect while enjoying ALL the food at this incredible celebration. Smoke & Sauce. Follow the...
Bavarian Grill is now open at its new location in Plano at 3425 Premier Drive. The restaurant officially opened at the new location April 7, according to owner Juergen Mahneke. The new space, Mahneke said, is as close as possible to the old restaurant in terms of layout and decor....
Based on its geographic size, Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, at just 149 square miles. But don’t let its size fool you when it comes to wealth. Rockwall County also is the richest county in the state. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas announced today that the Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting new applications on May 22, 2022.The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date, following Emergency Rental Assistance program requirements. The program is required to prioritize households that earn below 50% of the area mean income, $43,850 for a family of three, or in which one or more members have been unemployed for at least 90 days.The city also prioritizes eviction status, and the applications received before May 22 will be prioritized according to these criteria.Applicants can check their status online. More information is available on the City of Dallas website.
Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
Four new restaurants including a fancy American concept and a breakfast-and-brunch spot are coming to Grand Prairie this fall, from veteran Dallas hospitality group Milkshake Concepts. They'll open at EpicCentral, the sprawling 172-acre park off Highway 161 that's already home to five lakes and the famed Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark,...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that batteries and electronics can start fires if they are placed in recycling bins?. According to City of Arlington officials, you are not supposed to put these items in recycling carts, rather they have their own designated disposal site. Officials say that you...
A new restaurant is coming to Plano with coffee in the morning and bubbly in the evening. Called Fizz, it's a new all-day concept with restaurant and lounge, opening in early summer in the former Pakpao Thai space at 3310 Dallas Pkwy. #115. Fizz is so named because it plans...
DALLAS - Dallas County judges are pushing back against accusations that they have not been doing their jobs. They say what some Dallas County commissioners have been putting out is inaccurate information. The judges posted a video response Tuesday morning to the charges of not working that's been brought against...
The Exchange at the AT&T Discovery District has stirred things up in its restaurant mix, adding three new concepts to its downtown food hall, and closing or relocating three others. Closings. Second Floor at the Exchange, an umbrella concept that was home to Ounce, a Texas brasserie, and Ichi Ni...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - You may recognize a few iconic North Texas locations in Kendrick Lamar's latest music video.The Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning rapper shot half of the 'N95' video in Fort Worth. Since it was released on Saturday, it's been viewed more than seven million times.It was a fun surprise for eagle-eyed fans to spot four different Cowtown backdrops: the Fort Worth Water Gardens, the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden."They came here on August 17, 2020 and spent a day here at...
CARROLLTON, Texas — Coco-nuts rejoice! Fans of the palm tree fruit have a place that now caters to their palette: Coconut Paradise in Carrollton. Opened on Easter inside 99 Ranch Market, Coconut Paradise has gained a quick cult following. ”This is much bigger than I expected,” said Hanyue Jiang....
