Iowa State

KCCI Archive: Iowans got creative to observe 'National Don’t Drive Day' in 1992

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — On May 14, 1992,...

www.kcci.com

Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa doctor explains what a stroke is, how they happen

Sunday marked the last day of live Greyhound racing in the state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports. Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A criminal complaint is revealing new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Chill! Here’s the Most Stressed Out City in Iowa

Look, it's been a tough couple of years. Prior to 2022, things were shut down, or there were worker shortages. While we're not fully out of the COVID era, and certainly businesses still have worker shortages, things have at least improved. So with things tense for a good number of...
IOWA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines moms group comes together to aid baby formula shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa parents frantically search for baby formula and answers, a mom in the metro is hoping social media can help. The Facebook GroupDes Moines Moms is a group of strangers coming together to help one another. There's currently about 16,000 members. Founder Katie Patterson...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa moms help each other find baby formula

DES MOINES, Iowa — The formula shortage is hitting close to home as man Iowans are in urgent need of formula. Albina Mujic is a Johnston mother of triplet boys. She is desperately trying to figure out how to feed her babies. "It just hurts. It's an emotional time...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

What Iowans need to know ahead of primary elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ballots are printed and are ready for primary voters to cast their ballot on Election Day, June 7. The Polk County Election office has ballots ready to start being mailed out on Wednesday, May 18, to absentee voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 23 at 5 […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Farmers More Than Double Planting Process

The weather seemed to finally let up this past week giving farmers 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork—up from 1.8 days last week. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.5 degrees which are 13 degrees higher than normal, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report. Farmers raced to the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ankeny community helps teacher seek Lyme disease treatment in Florida

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny teacher is traveling to Florida to get treated for Lyme disease, thanks in part to the community. Kevin McColley has been an art teacher for the Ankeny Community School District for 15 years and his bond with so many of his former and current students is why they are all rallying together to help him through this difficult time in his life.
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, May 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Who the Iowa Democratic primary voters are

Early voting for Iowa’s June 7 primary begins on May 18. Democrats have one contested race for a federal office (Abby Finkenauer, Mike Franken, and Glenn Hurst are running for U.S. Senate) and one for a statewide office (Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker are running for secretary of state). There are also many competitive primaries for Iowa House or Senate seats.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in all but eight Iowa counties

The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detached in 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner is the emerald ash borer coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Kintner says emerald ash borer larvae was found just outside of Arnolds Park after getting a tip from a professional who works in the landscaping industry.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Thursday Storms Classified As A Derecho

Spencer, IA (KICD)– For the third time in less than two years, parts of Iowa have experienced a derecho. Dennis Todey from the USDA Midwest Climate Hub in Ames told on Monday’s Midday Farm Show the most recent designation comes from last Thursday’s severe weather event. Todey...
SPENCER, IA

