Prep softball: Truesdale, Huskies hope to add to championship legacy at Sheldon

This year’s Sheldon High School softball team might have the most-talented roster in school history.

For a program rich in Sac-Joaquin Section championship pedigree, that’s saying a lot.

“They’re just so talented. Every one of them,” said longtime Sheldon coach Mary Jo Truesdale. “Even the kids that aren’t getting as much playing time would be starting in another program.”

Take it from Truesdale, who’s been at the helm of the Huskies’ softball program for 25 years – 40 in total – and has guided Sheldon to eight section titles. There’s just something about putting on those teal jerseys.

“The players that come to Sheldon, they know that Sheldon is a great school,” Truesdale said. “It’s very diverse. They love that. It’s like a mini United Nations, and they like that.”

On Friday, Sheldon wrapped up its regular season with an 8-2 win over non-league opponent Vista del Lago, just a day after completing a 12-0 Delta League campaign. Senior center fielder Dakota Kennedy went 2-for-3 with her 10th home run of the season and made a wall-crashing fence in the outfield. Kennedy can attest to Truesdale’s leadership.

“She always supports us and she’s always there for us,” Kennedy said. “It makes it feel even more like a family than it already is.”

Truesdale began coaching in the section at Elk Grove in 1992. She arrived at Sheldon in 1995 and has amassed 690 career wins. According to Cal-Hi Sports, Truesdale’s total is second only to Roseville’s Art Banks among Sac-Joaquin Section coaches.

“She actually coached a mom of one of our players when she was at Elk Grove,” said Vista coach Julie Lazar. “So, obviously, Mary Jo is definitely a legend here.”

What sets this Sheldon team apart from the rest, Truesdale says, is the fact that there is an entire lineup’s worth of Division I collegiate commits. They include Kennedy (Arizona), Beija Allen (Jackson State), Imani Black (Sacramento State), Jazzy Fines (UC Santa Barbara), Sakora Harvell (Loyola Marymount), D’Auna Johnson (Cal), Jaylee Ojo (UC San Diego), Breanna Romero (Delaware State) and Reina Zermeno (San Jose State).

“I’ve got a lot of kids that can play a lot of different positions, but it’s high school ball, so they play where they’re needed,” Truesdale said. “And my assistant coaches are just top notch. … They just love the game and they love to share their love for the game. And I think the players feel that. When they feel that the coaches are here selflessly, then they buy into it.”

The Huskies (23-5) drew the Division I top seed as the Sac-Joaquin Section released its playoff brackets Friday afternoon. Sheldon will host No. 16 Johnson on Tuesday. The Bee’s top-ranked team seems to be the favorite to hang another blue banner.

“Well, you never look past the first round,” Truesdale said. “If you look past the first round, you’re doomed. I’ve been in this business long enough to have been in that position before where you’ve lost the first round as the No. 1 seed, and I think that these players know that we can’t look past that first round. You can’t take any team lightly. You’ve got to go in and you’ve got to play your heart out like it’s the last game you’re ever gonna play.”

Vista (20-4-1), the Capital Athletic League champion, drew the No. 4 seed in D-III and will host No. 13 Oakmont.

“A four-seed is a good seed, and we believe our girls can beat any team in the area,” Lazar said. “We have the talent, we have the drive, and wherever we’re seeded, it doesn’t make a huge difference.”

Vista is led by Kennedy’s future Arizona teammate, Tayler Biehl. The Eagles’ shortstop hits .561 with seven homers, 32 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Senior catcher Sammy Smith hits .500 and junior first baseman Morgan Sweet has added six homers to Vista’s lineup.

Vista, which ran through CAL play by outscoring opponents 149-9, scheduled tough in non-league play with three games against Delta League opponents and three more from the Sierra Foothill League.

“If we want to establish ourselves as one of the top teams in the region, we have to play the tough teams in the region,” Lazar said. “So, we tried to seize the opportunity to create as many of those matchups as possible.”

For the first time, the CIF will hold a Northern California championship tournament for softball after the section playoffs conclude. The champion and runner-up of divisions I-III will advance to the NorCal bracket, while only the champions of divisions IV-VII move on.

Sheldon seeks its ninth blue banner, which would tie with Oak Ridge for the most in section history. The Huskies’ eight softball championships, all under Truesdale, are the most in the D-I field.

“We’ve been working for this a long time,” said Kennedy. “Our sophomore season got cut off because of COVID and there were no section championships last year, so we kind of want to put it all together this year and make it work.”

Other top seeds announced in Friday’s bracket reveal include Del Oro (D-II), Vanden (D-III), Dixon (D-IV), Calaveras (D-V), Woodland Christian (D-VI) and Stone Ridge Christian of Merced County (D-VII).