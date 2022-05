MILL HALL, PA – Borough police said Tuesday they have charged a local man with drug possession and additional charges following a late April incident in Mill Hall. Police allege that on April 27 Wesley Cleon Snyder was found to be in possession of 14.8 grams of methamphetamine in the area of 200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. During the investigation, they said, as a result of an alert from a K9 dog, that on the vehicle that Snyder was using, a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle.

