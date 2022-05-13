Cainey Mae Huggins

Two Covington County airports will benefit from grants awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration. A total of 26 grants were awarded to Alabama airports and among those are the South Alabama Regional Airport and the Florala Municipal Airport. In all, Alabama airports received funding of over $12.5 million. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction and safety advances.

FLORALA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO