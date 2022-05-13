Cainey Mae Huggins

The University of Alabama National Alumni Association recently recognized the recipients of their top awards at the Alumni Luncheon in the Bryant Conference Center. Among them was Andalusia’s Callen Woodard. Each year, the National Alumni Association honors outstanding seniors who have demonstrated strong character and achievement while attending the...
Two people were killed in weekend crashes, including a resident of Dozier in one accident and a Georgia youth in another. Both incidents involved farming tractors. A two-vehicle crash on Friday, May 13, claimed the life of Sherry J. Nelson, 40, of Dozier. Nelson was fatally injured when the 2008 Mercury Sable she was driving was struck by an attachment of a 2000 John Deere tractor driven by Lance H. Spears, 40, of Andalusia.
Two Covington County airports will benefit from grants awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration. A total of 26 grants were awarded to Alabama airports and among those are the South Alabama Regional Airport and the Florala Municipal Airport. In all, Alabama airports received funding of over $12.5 million. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction and safety advances.
